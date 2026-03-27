AFU counteroffensive has reduced Russian activity in the Oleksandrivka sector, - 37th SMIB

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' counteroffensive has weakened Russian attacks in the the Oleksandrivka sector and affected Russian troop morale.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Denys Bobkov, head of the communications department of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the program "Ukrainian Focus. Morning" on Slawa.TV and Espreso.

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"The actions of the AFU have had a significant impact on the enemy's morale. We can even see this in the intensity of the fighting and the intensity of the enemy's offensive operations. Even on the battlefield, it is clear that the Armed Forces' current counteroffensive in the Oleksandrivka sector has somewhat dampened the enemy's enthusiasm," Bobkov emphasized.

He added that the enemy currently lacks motivation, whereas for the Armed Forces, it is clear—to defend Ukraine, its people, and its land.

"The enemy has no such motivation. Their motivation can be either money or the fact that for many of them, the alternative was either prison or signing a contract. Many choose the second option, but this is absolutely the wrong choice for them, and those who are taken prisoner are very lucky," Bobkov noted.

Read more: Defence Forces push back enemy near Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advances in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Rotation of the enemy

The head of the communications department of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russian troops recently rotated their personnel. According to him, the newly arrived units were highly motivated and demonstrated great activity on the battlefield.

"Perhaps this was their first combat experience, and we saw that enthusiasm: they advanced energetically, were motivated, and fought very well. However, when the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive gained momentum, it dampened their enthusiasm somewhat—they realized how war works and that we are a force to be reckoned with," Bobkov concluded.

Watch more: Airborne Assault Forces eliminated group of occupiers and equipment in Oleksandrivka direction. VIDEO