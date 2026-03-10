Airborne Assault Forces eliminated group of occupiers and equipment in Oleksandrivka direction. VIDEO

The command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released footage of a successful fire strike on a large concentration of enemy manpower and equipment. According to Censor.NET, the operation was carried out in the Oleksandrivka direction, where Ukrainian paratroopers are currently engaged in active operations.

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Results of the precision strike

Thanks to the precise coordinates provided by aerial reconnaissance and the coordinated work of missile units, the following results were achieved:

Personnel: 10 Russian occupiers eliminated.

Vehicles: 2 vehicles used to deliver ammunition and provisions were destroyed.

Mobile assets: 3 quad bikes used by the enemy for rapid movement between positions and logistics targets were put out of action.

Read more: Defence Forces repelled enemy near five settlements in Oleksandrivka direction, - DeepState

Operational situation

The Oleksandrivka direction (the junction of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions) remains an area of intense fighting. Since the end of January 2026, the Defence Forces, in particular units of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, have been successfully cutting off the enemy's logistical arteries.

Read more: Since end of January, control over 400 square kilometres of territory has been restored in Oleksandrivka direction, - Syrskyi