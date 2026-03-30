With global shortage of PAC-3 missiles, Ukraine is seeking alternative to strengthen its air defense, - Zelenskyy

There is a global shortage of PAC-3 missiles, and our partners are currently redirecting a significant portion of them to the Middle East. At the same time, Ukraine, which also needs these munitions, is negotiating with two countries to find alternative supply options.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Shortage of PAC-3

"The global shortage of PAC-3 missiles—and in Ukraine in particular—has never ended, unfortunately. As you know, total production is around 60 missiles per month. Certainly, important steps are being taken across Europe to increase production, but even this increase will not resolve the issue. We see where our partners are sending all the anti-ballistic missile systems—to places where things are very tense right now, primarily the Middle East. Unfortunately, Ukraine is sometimes forgotten. But we remind everyone, and we are grateful to the partners who listen to us. Certainly, this issue has been raised in Middle Eastern countries. "I won’t share the details," he said.

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Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian government will work to secure PAC-3 systems for the country.

Searching for an alternative

"To be honest, not only Ukraine but the whole world needs to find an alternative as soon as possible. We are in talks with two countries to make this possible. I’ll let you know when we have results," he said.

The head of state emphasized that the Ukrainian defense industry must do everything in its power to develop its own anti-ballistic missile systems.

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