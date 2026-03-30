Model Yakymova, who wore kokoshnik and posed for revealing photos, has been appointed Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Dominican Republic, - media. PHOTO

In Ukraine they have appointed a new honorary consul to the Dominican Republic – the role will be filled by Viktoriia Yakymova, who previously worked in the modelling industry.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Glavkom".

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Opening of the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine

As noted, the office of the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic was opened on 21 March. Viktoriia Yakymova has become the new honorary consul. Her appointment sparked a wave of criticism.

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Reaction to the appointment

Yakymova herself responded to the criticism on social media. She noted that since the start of the full-scale war, many Ukrainians have changed careers and joined the effort to support the state.

"When submitting my application for the post of Honorary Consul, I did not try to hide my previous life in modelling. A modern, self-sufficient woman has the right to fulfil herself in her chosen profession, as well as to change direction and grow," she wrote on Facebook.

According to her Facebook profile, Yakymova is originally from Odesa and currently lives in La Romana. She studied at Odesa State University of Economics.

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In addition to her diplomatic role, Yakymova works at v-tersolutions, a company that develops software for logistics firms.

During her time as a model, she posted revealing photos. In 2022, photos of her wearing a Russian kokoshnik also appeared. In March 2023, she spoke out about the consequences of Google closing its office in Russia.