Guide drones and camouflage:occupiers are attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian positions at night

The Russians are attempting to infiltrate the area of the 81st Slobozhanskyi Airborne Brigade in small groups, using guide drones and camouflage.

This was reported on the 81st Brigade's page, according to Censor.NET.

Details

The occupiers advance at night, using reconnaissance drones and camouflage to remain undetected and avoid direct contact with paratroopers.

The Russians are using basements, abandoned and damaged buildings, or dugouts in the gray zone as shelters, which the kamikaze drone crews of the 81st Brigade are successfully targeting. It is noted that the number of enemy strike and reconnaissance UAVs is also increasing.

As weather conditions improve, the enemy is stepping up reconnaissance operations using UAVs to identify Ukrainian positions and strike at logistics routes.

In addition, the enemy is increasing the number of so-called "loitering" drones along the main routes used by paratroopers and adjacent units.

"Efforts are currently underway to locate and destroy such weapons. The Russians are constantly trying to increase their offensive capabilities by amassing forces in previously occupied towns and villages," the statement said.

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