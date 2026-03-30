Spain has closed its airspace to US aircraft following strikes on Iran

Spain has banned U.S. military aircraft from using its airspace in response to U.S. attacks on Iran.

According to Censor.NET, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles stated this, Reuters reports.

"We will not grant permission for the use of military bases or airspace for operations related to the war in Iran," she said in Madrid.

Details of the decision

According to media reports, the closure of the airspace is forcing U.S. military aircraft to reroute and fly around Spain on their way to the Middle East.

However, these restrictions do not apply to emergency situations.

The government's position

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuervo stated that this decision is part of the government's overall position.

According to him, Spain has no intention of participating in or contributing to a war that it considers to have been launched unilaterally and in violation of international law.