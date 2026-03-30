A wave of ’bomb threats’ in Ukraine: over a thousand anonymous reports, investigations are ongoing

Since the morning of March 30, Ukraine has seen a surge in reports of bomb threats targeting government buildings, educational institutions, and other facilities. Schools, administrative service centers, and other public facilities in various cities—including Kyiv, Odesa, and Lviv—have been evacuated.

According to law enforcement officials, starting at 11:00 a.m., anonymous threatening emails began flooding the inboxes of government agencies, local authorities, businesses, banks, and educational institutions, reports Censor.NET.

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As of 2:50 p.m., the police had received 1,216 such reports. So far, about 20% of them have been investigated—in none of the cases has the bomb threat been confirmed.

Bomb squads, K-9 units, and investigative teams are on the scene. Inspections are being conducted in accordance with all safety procedures.

Law enforcement officials are identifying those involved in spreading false information. It cannot be ruled out that this is part of an enemy information and psychological operation.

Citizens are urged to remain calm, rely only on official information, and follow the instructions of security services.

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