Turkey will not intervene in the war on Iran’s side – official statement

Turkey has no intention of intervening in the war in the Middle East on the side of Iran, nor does it plan to invade Lebanon.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Center for Combating Disinformation of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

"Claims circulating on some social media platforms that 'Turkey will intervene in the war on Iran's side or invade Lebanon' are the result of disinformation," the statement reads.

The document notes that Turkey made its position clear from the outset and is not a party to the war.

"Turkey is making active diplomatic efforts to bring the attacks to an end as soon as possible, prevent the war from spreading, and establish a lasting peace. Turkey’s position is appreciated by all parties, especially the warring parties," the statement reads.

Read more: Europe will press U.S. during G7 summit over Russia’s support for Iran, - Reuters