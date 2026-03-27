Europe will press U.S. during G7 summit over Russia’s support for Iran, - Reuters

During a G7 meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, European foreign ministers insisted that Russia is helping Iran attack U.S. military personnel in the Middle East.

This is reported in a Reuters article, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The ministers are also expected to discuss the Strait of Hormuz—a key waterway for the transport of oil and gas that Iran has effectively blocked, leading to rising energy prices and turmoil in financial markets.

Two security sources and a regional official close to Tehran told the publication that Russia is providing Iran with satellite imagery and has helped modernize drones so they imitate versions that Russia uses against Ukraine.

Read more: Trump does not know whether Russia is actually helping Iran with satellite data: We are also helping Ukraine

"We're deeply concerned about the links ​between Russia and Iran that have been longstanding in terms of shared capabilities - for example, drones provided to Russia by Iran that have been involved in the conflict in Ukraine. We have also seen support from Russia provided to Iran in the Middle East conflict," ​British foreign minister Yvette Cooper said.

According to her "as G7 countries, we have a shared interest in coming together to discuss these issues."

Before heading to Europe, Rubio appeared to downplay concerns about the allegations against Moscow.

"I think Russia ​is primarily concentrating on the war they have going on right now. Beyond that, I don't have anything to add right now," said the U.S. Secretary of State.

Read more: "Shaheds" have become more dangerous: Russia helped Iran improve them, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

Financial Times recently reported that Russia has nearly completed the transfer of drones, medical supplies, and food to Iran. The deliveries are scheduled to be completed by the end of March.

Read more: Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi has stated that Russia and China are providing military aid to Tehran