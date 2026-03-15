Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi has stated that Russia and China are providing military aid to Tehran

Russia and China provide Iran with various forms of assistance, including "military" aid.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as quoted by Politico, according to Censor.NET.

Cooperation with Russia and China

"In the past, we have had close cooperation, which continues to this day, and this also includes military cooperation," the Iranian minister said.

He added that Iran had "good cooperation with these countries: political, economic, and even military."

Read more: I have 100% proof that Russia has supplied Iran with ’Shaheds’ and intelligence for attacks on US bases, – Zelenskyy

Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

Araghchi also addressed the issue of blocking a key maritime route—the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that the strait is closed to tankers and vessels belonging to "our enemies, those who attack us, and their allies."

"The strait is not closed. It is closed only to American and Israeli ships and tankers, but not to others," said Iran's foreign minister.

What happened before?