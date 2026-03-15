Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi has stated that Russia and China are providing military aid to Tehran
Russia and China provide Iran with various forms of assistance, including "military" aid.
This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as quoted by Politico, according to Censor.NET.
Cooperation with Russia and China
"In the past, we have had close cooperation, which continues to this day, and this also includes military cooperation," the Iranian minister said.
He added that Iran had "good cooperation with these countries: political, economic, and even military."
Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
Araghchi also addressed the issue of blocking a key maritime route—the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that the strait is closed to tankers and vessels belonging to "our enemies, those who attack us, and their allies."
"The strait is not closed. It is closed only to American and Israeli ships and tankers, but not to others," said Iran's foreign minister.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, The Washington Post previously reported that Russia is providing Iran with information on targets for strikes against U.S. forces in the Middle East.
- The White House later stated that the United States is not concerned that Russia may be providing intelligence to Iran.
- Trump later stated that Putin may be helping Iran a little.
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