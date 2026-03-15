I have 100% proof that Russia has supplied Iran with ’Shaheds’ and intelligence for attacks on US bases, – Zelenskyy

Russia is supplying Iran with "Shahed" drones for use against the US and Israel.

This was revealed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Iranian "Shaheds" contain Russian components

"They (the Russians – Ed.) are using Iranian licences under which they have built and manufactured a large number of drones. They have handed them over. I have 100% proof that Iran has used drones with Russian components against US bases and against neighbours inthe Middle East," Zelenskyy asserted.

"Secondly, my intelligence then informed me that, in their opinion, they are sharing information and intelligence with the Iranian regime. They are helping them," the head of state added.

Read also: The first ‘Shaheds’ in Ukraine were launched by operators from Iran who trained the Russians in ‘real warfare’, – Zelenskyy

What led up to this?

As a reminder, The Washington Post previously reported that Russia is providing Iran with information on targets for strikes against US forces in the Middle East.

The White House later stated that the United States does not take into account the fact that Russia may be providing Iran with intelligence.

Trump later stated thatPutin might be helping Iran a little.

Read: Russia is advising Iran on how to use ‘Shaheds’ more effectively for strikes, – CNN