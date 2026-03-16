Trump does not know whether Russia is actually helping Iran with satellite data: We are also helping Ukraine
US President Donald Trump does not know whether Russia is actually passing satellite data to Iran for strikes against the US and Israel.
He made this statement in an interview with the Financial Times, reports Censor.NET.
Details
"I don’t know if that’s the case or not. But one could also argue that we have helped Ukraine to some extent. It’s hard to say: ‘You’re targeting us, but we’re helping Ukraine,’" the US leader commented on the journalist’s question.
Trump also said that the previous US administration had provided Ukraine with $350 billion in aid.
"So it’s hard to say, ‘My God, what are you doing?’, when we were doing the same thing ourselves," he added.
What preceded this?
- As a reminder, The Washington Post previously reported that Russia is providing Iran with information on targets for strikes against US forces in the Middle East.
- The White House subsequently stated that the United States is not concerned that Russia might be providing intelligence to Iran.
- Trump later stated that Putin might be helping Iran a little.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi stated that Russia and China are providing military aid to Tehran
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