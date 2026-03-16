Trump does not know whether Russia is actually helping Iran with satellite data: We are also helping Ukraine

US President Donald Trump does not know whether Russia is actually passing satellite data to Iran for strikes against the US and Israel.

He made this statement in an interview with the Financial Times, reports Censor.NET.

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"I don’t know if that’s the case or not. But one could also argue that we have helped Ukraine to some extent. It’s hard to say: ‘You’re targeting us, but we’re helping Ukraine,’" the US leader commented on the journalist’s question.

Trump also said that the previous US administration had provided Ukraine with $350 billion in aid.

"So it’s hard to say, ‘My God, what are you doing?’, when we were doing the same thing ourselves," he added.

Read more: I have 100% proof that Russia has supplied Iran with ’Shaheds’ and intelligence for attacks on US bases, – Zelenskyy

What preceded this?

Read more: Russia poses greatest threat to security in Arctic, — Carney