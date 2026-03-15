Russia poses greatest threat to security in Arctic, — Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney believes that Russia poses the greatest threat to security in the Arctic.

He made this statement during a press conference with leaders of Northern European countries, according to NRK, as reported by Censor.NET.

Russia poses a threat in the Arctic

"Russia poses the greatest threat to security in the Arctic," the politician said.

Carney noted that the Russian threat is linked to the overall security situation in Europe and called for greater attention to be paid to security issues in the North within NATO.

Read more: NATO has launched military mission to strengthen Arctic defence

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