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News Presense of Russia in Arctic
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Russia poses greatest threat to security in Arctic, — Carney

Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney believes that Russia poses the greatest threat to security in the Arctic.

He made this statement during a press conference with leaders of Northern European countries, according to NRK, as reported by Censor.NET.

Russia poses a threat in the Arctic

"Russia poses the greatest threat to security in the Arctic," the politician said. 

Carney noted that the Russian threat is linked to the overall security situation in Europe and called for greater attention to be paid to security issues in the North within NATO.

Read more: NATO has launched military mission to strengthen Arctic defence

What happened before?

  • General Alexus Grinkevich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has ordered the launch of concrete military planning for the "Arctic Sentinel" mission.
  • NATO considered the possibility of launching the Arctic Sentry military mission in the Arctic, specifically in Greenland, to strengthen the Alliance’s role in the region and reduce tensions between the United States and its European allies.
  • On February 11,

    NATO launched the Arctic Sentry military mission to strengthen the alliance's presence in the Arctic.

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Arctic (16) Russia (13877) Mark Carney (34)
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