Tehran has not held any direct talks with US, — Iran’s Foreign Ministry

Esmail Baghai, a spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Tehran has not held any direct talks with the United States.

This was reported by Al Jazeera, according to Censor.NET.

Negotiations

"We only discussed reports we received through intermediaries that the U.S. wants to hold talks," Baghai said in a statement to the Tasnim news agency.

He claims that "the other side... is constantly changing its position," while Iran has "clearly stated" its position from the outset. The materials received by the Iranian side from the United States "contain excessive and unfounded demands," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

He added that Iran did not participate in the meetings organized by Pakistan.

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