Ukrainian man has been detained in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia

In Germany, law enforcement officials have detained a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of spying for Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by the German publication DIE ZEIT.

According to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, the suspect is 53 years old. Investigators believe he was acting on behalf of Russian intelligence agencies and carrying out intelligence operations within the country.

Circumstances of the arrest and charges

According to investigators, the man has been gathering information since at least last November about an individual who had previously fought on the side of the Ukrainian army. That person is currently in Germany.

The suspect was arrested on March 27 in Hagen. The very next day, he was brought before an investigating judge, who ordered him to be held in custody.

The prosecutor's office clarified that this case is not connected to the recent arrests of other suspects in espionage.

The agency emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that details of the case are not being disclosed at this time in the interest of the investigation.

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Other cases of espionage in Germany

German law enforcement officials have previously reported other similar cases. Specifically, a Romanian citizen was detained in the city of Rheine, and a Ukrainian citizen was detained in the Spanish city of Elda. Both are also suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence services.

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has repeatedly warned of an increase in Russian intelligence activity since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to intelligence assessments, Russian agencies are increasingly changing their operational approach. They are recruiting individuals from the petty crime scene to carry out specific tasks, offering them monetary rewards. This tactic helps minimize the risk of key agents being exposed.