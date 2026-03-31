Russia has intensified its shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region: over 1,100 strikes in 24 hours

A sharp increase in the intensity of Russian attacks has been recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region—over the past 24 hours, the region has come under more than 1,100 strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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"Over the past 24 hours, a tragic anti-record has been set: the Russians launched 1,121 strikes against 43 settlements in the region. Most of these were carried out by drones—853 UAVs of various types were launched at our territory," the statement reads.

As a result of the attacks, two men, aged 40 and 77, were wounded in the Zaporizhzhia district.

"Drones remain the most frequently used weapon—they account for 60 to 70% of all attacks.

The enemy also frequently uses artillery—targeting frontline settlements with up to 200 strikes per day," Fedorov noted.

Shelling of the region

Russian forces carried out 25 airstrikes on Blahodatne, Zalyvne, Marianivka, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoselivka, Shyroke, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Babashi, Yehorivka, Huliaipilske, and Dobropillia. In addition:

853 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Hryhorivka, Yasna Poliana, Chervonodniprovka, Kushchove, Kanivske, Novooleksandrivka, Maksymivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Myrne, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Five MLRS attacks were recorded on Balabyne, Lukianivske, Novoandriivka, Novoselivka, and Verkhnia Tersa.

238 artillery strikes hit Hryhorivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Myrne, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 45 settlements under attack by the Russian Federation, two dead and 13 injured. PHOTO