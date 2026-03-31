Trump to countries that have refused to reopen Strait of Hormuz: You will have to start learning to defend yourselves

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States will no longer assist countries that are unable to obtain fuel due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

He announced this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

What did Trump say?

"To all those countries that cannot obtain aviation fuel via the Strait of Hormuz—such as the United Kingdom, which refused to participate in the regime change in Iran—I have a proposal for you:

First, buy it in the U.S.—we have plenty of it. Second, muster up a little belated courage, head to the strait, and just take it.

You’ll have to start learning to defend yourselves—the U.S. won’t come to your aid anymore, just as you didn’t come to ours.

"Iran is, in essence, already destroyed. The hardest part is done. Go ahead and take your oil!" the U.S. leader remarked.

Read more: Merz: War in Iran could prove just as much of burden for Europe as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Criticism of France

Trump also posted a message about France.

"France did not allow planes bound for Israel and carrying military supplies to fly over French territory," he wrote.

According to Trump, the U.S. will remember this.