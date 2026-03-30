Merz: War in Iran could prove just as much of burden for Europe as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned of the risk of a major escalation of the war in the Middle East due to the situation in Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Tagesschau.

According to the head of government, an escalation of the conflict could have serious consequences for Europe and Germany itself, comparable to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic or the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

The Impact of Conflict on the Economy and Society

During a joint press conference in Berlin with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Merz emphasized that Europeans are already feeling the effects of the war.

"The war now affects everyone. It has disrupted our daily lives. For weeks now, prices for gasoline and energy have been rising for German households and businesses," the chancellor said.

According to him, a further escalation could intensify the economic pressure on households and businesses in European countries.

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Security Challenges and International Coordination

Merz also drew attention to internal security risks. He noted that due to the situation in the Middle East, Germany will have to step up security at synagogues and Jewish communities.

The chancellor also proposed the creation of an international contact group. In his view, such a body would help coordinate the region’s recovery once hostilities have ended and prevent chaos.