Ukraine has created unique system for countering "Shaheds" and is sharing its expertise – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has developed the world’s only systemic experience in combating enemy "Shahed" drones and is already sharing this expertise with other countries, including those in the Middle East.

He said this on the nationwide Unified News telethon, Censor.NET reports.

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About the Middle East

According to the president, the main challenge in the world right now is the fight against "Shaheds", and this is also understood in the Middle East.

"From time to time, there were strikes, but there has not been such a drone-and-missile war. Undoubtedly, for them (the countries of the Middle East - ed.), this is a serious challenge. By themselves, they are not systematically prepared for massive attacks. Although I want to tell you that they are professional people, they have a large number of anti-ballistic systems," Zelenskyy said.

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System for countering drones

According to the head of state, Ukraine has created a unique system of protection against aerial threats that currently has no equivalent in the world, in particular, combining electronic warfare capabilities and so-called short-range air defense.

At the same time, this very systemic approach to countering "Shaheds" is now the main challenge for the world.

"In the Middle East, everyone understands what this is. We see, for example, Russian deployment and production programs from intelligence sources. We analyze old programs and compare them with current programs for 2026. From mass ballistic missile production and, accordingly, use to mass drone attacks. That is cheaper, and in principle, it can destroy critical infrastructure and so on. That is why our experience is very important," Zelenskyy said.

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Diesel

He also said that if a fuel shortage arises in Ukraine, 90% of that shortage will fall specifically on diesel.

"I have questions from the Cabinet of Ministers and Naftogaz regarding a diesel shortage. I understand the tasks related to Ukraine’s security. I believe this is an issue I will resolve," Zelenskyy added.