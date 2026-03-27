Sybiha and Rubio discuss peace process and developments in Middle East

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting in France.

Sybiha reported this on the social media platform X, Censor.NET informs.

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Peace efforts

Sybiha emphasized that the role of the United States in advancing peace efforts remains critically important.

" Ukraine’s proposals are realistic and doable. Pressure on Russia is key to make Moscow end the war," the minister said.

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Developments in the Middle East

In addition, the parties also discussed developments in the Middle East.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine’s position is that the regimes in Moscow and Tehran are cooperating to prolong the war, and both must face consolidated pressure.

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"Ukraine’s tangible assistance to the Gulf states in protecting from Iranian terror has demonstrated our role as a security partner and contributor.

The issue of countering Russian aggression against Ukraine must remain high on the international agenda," Sybiha added.

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