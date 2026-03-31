88 combat engagements on front since start of day: Defense Forces are repelling enemy assaults in several directions – General Staff

A total of 88 combat engagements have already taken place on the front since the start of the day on 31 March 2026.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the General Staff press center.

Shelling

As noted, the aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, the settlements of Budky, Khodyne, Bachivsk, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Ulanove, Vyntorivka, Krenydivka, Malushyne, and Otruby in the Sumy region, as well as Lohy and Serhiivske in the Chernihiv region, came under fire.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 39 attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions, one of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy has made three attempts to improve its position in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and Okhrimivka. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted one assault operation near Nova Kruhliakivka.

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers twice tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops toward Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made one attempt to move forward toward Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Sofiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, and Kostiantynivka. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 44 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Horikhove, and Filiia. Three enemy assault actions are ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since the start of war: approximately 1,296,700 personnel (+870 in the past 24 hours), 11,824 tanks, 39,049 artillery systems, and 24,317 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times toward Rivnopillia, Oleksandrohrad, Pryvillia, Novomykolaivka and Nove Zaporizhzhia. Three enemy assaults are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 11 attacks toward the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Rivnopillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Myrne. The areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Yehorivka, Dolynka, Kopani and Krynivka came under airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched airstrikes near Mykilske, Vesele and Novooleksandrivka. No assault operations were conducted.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers made one attempt to attack near Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been observed.

See more: Ukraine has clear strategy for victory, — Kubilius. PHOTO

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.