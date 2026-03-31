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Ukraine has clear strategy for victory, — Kubilius. PHOTO
Ukraine has a clear strategy for victory and a just peace, which is supported by Europe.
This was posted on social media by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius following a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, reports Censor.NET.
Strategy for victory
"Ukraine has a clear strategy for victory and a just peace. Europe supports Ukraine’s strategy for victory through loans," Kubilius wrote.
Cooperation
He also noted that he is continuing to work with Defence Minister Fedorov "to ensure Ukraine has sufficient drones, ammunition and missiles from EU industry so that Ukraine can prevail in the air, on land and at sea".
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