Umerov is in Strait region and is holding talks with partners, — National Security and Defence Council

A National Security and Defense Council delegation led by Secretary Rustem Umerov is in the Strait region and is holding further talks with partners

This was reported on the NSDC's Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the main goal is to strengthen cooperation and establish long-term strategic agreements.

Results Achieved

The National Security and Defense Council noted that Ukraine has already achieved significant results, having concluded strategic agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Teams are finalizing agreements with the United Arab Emirates on security cooperation. Active work is ongoing with Jordan and Kuwait.

"Ukraine has already taken an important step: it has shared its unique expertise in protecting civilians and critical infrastructure. We are talking about comprehensive solutions—from interceptors to the construction of full-fledged defense lines, software, and electronic warfare. It is precisely this approach that shapes a new quality of partnership," the statement reads.

Read more: Ukraine has created unique system for countering "Shaheds" and is sharing its expertise – Zelenskyy

A new model of cooperation

It is also reported that a new model of cooperation is being developed in parallel—long-term, ten-year agreements in the fields of security and MilTech—which provide for joint technology development, investment, and mutual capacity building.

"Cooperation in the Strait region is mutually beneficial: we share practical experience in modern warfare while developing our own capabilities—particularly in the areas of countering ballistic threats and energy resilience."

"This marks a historic level of cooperation for Ukraine in the region. The agreements provide for the establishment of comprehensive security systems in collaboration with partners—with clear legal frameworks and long-term commitments," the National Security and Defense Council added.