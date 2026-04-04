Russia shelled Korabelnyi district of Kherson: there is victim

Russian troops launched a massive attack on residential neighborhoods in the Korabelny district of Kherson and shelled a public transportation stop.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, and the Kherson CMA.

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As a result of the shelling, an unidentified woman sustained fatal injuries. The relevant authorities are currently working to identify her.

Two women, aged 41 and 48, suffered concussions, blast injuries, closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds. They are currently hospitalized.

In addition, a paramedic from the ambulance crew that responded to the call was injured. The 24-year-old man suffered blast injuries, a concussion, and a wound to his arm. He is currently hospitalized.

As a result of this shelling, part of the district has been temporarily left without power. Specialists from "Khersonoblenergo" are working to restore power to customers, but due to repeated enemy attacks, it may take longer to restore power.

What happened before?

Throughout the day on April 3, Russian forces struck Kherson with airstrikes, artillery, and drones, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

The Russian military carried out an airstrike on the region using four KAB bombs

Watch more: Woman was killed and two others wounded in shelling of Kherson. VIDEO

... and also launched attacks using artillery, mortars, and UAVs.

As of 5:30 p.m., one person has been reported killed and 16 injured as a result of the Russian aggression.