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News Talks between the US and Iran Trump threatens Iran US strikes on Iran
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Iran has 48 hours left to reach agreement, — Trump

Trump has stated that Iran has 48 hours to reach an agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran has two days left to reach an agreement with the United States.

He wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

Trump threatens "real hell"

The U.S. president noted that he had previously given Iran 10 days to "reach an agreement or open the Strait of Hormuz."

"Time is running out—there are 48 hours left before all hell breaks loose," Trump said.

Read more: US intelligence believes Iran still has significant missile capability - CNN

Трамп про 48 годин для Ірану

What happened before?

As a reminder, Trump has already stated that if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the U.S. will destroy its power plants.

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Iran (822) USA (7196) Donald Trump (3037)
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