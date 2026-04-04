Iran has 48 hours left to reach agreement, — Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran has two days left to reach an agreement with the United States.
He wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.
Trump threatens "real hell"
The U.S. president noted that he had previously given Iran 10 days to "reach an agreement or open the Strait of Hormuz."
"Time is running out—there are 48 hours left before all hell breaks loose," Trump said.
What happened before?
- Earlier, President Trump stated that the U.S. plans to launch "extremely powerful strikes" against Iran within two to three weeks.
- The U.S. leader also threatened Iran with strikes on bridges and power plants.
As a reminder, Trump has already stated that if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the U.S. will destroy its power plants.
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