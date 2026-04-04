Zelenskyy and Erdogan agreed on new steps in security cooperation. VIDEO

Following his meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that an agreement had been reached on "new steps in security cooperation".

He announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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What was discussed during the meeting

"During the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, we discussed bilateral relations between our countries, the situation in Europe and the Middle East. It is important that joint and coordinated actions strengthen the protection of life and provide greater security for people in every part of the world," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on new steps in security cooperation.

"This primarily concerns the areas in which we can support Turkey: expertise, technology and experience. There is a fundamental political willingness to work together, and our teams will finalise the details in the coming days. We discussed practical steps for implementing joint projects to develop gas infrastructure, as well as opportunities for joint development of gas fields," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to Erdogan and the people of Turkey for their consistent support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.

"We value our close cooperation over all these years, which allows us to work on truly significant projects that can strengthen our entire region," the head of state added.

Read more: Egypt will no longer accept grain exported by Russia from Ukraine’s occupied territories – Zelenskyy

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