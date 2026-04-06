2 million draft dodgers and 290,000 cases of AWOL: Fedorov spoke about critical issues with mobilization
Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has reported serious problems with mobilization.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a publication in The Independent.
Ukraine has faced serious challenges with conscription amid the war
According to figures cited by Fedorov, approximately 2 million citizens are evading mobilization, and since 2022, nearly 290,000 cases of desertion have been recorded.
It is noted that the nature of the hostilities has changed and entered a protracted phase. Ukraine claims that its troops are inflicting greater losses on the enemy than Russia can replace. At the same time, soldiers on the front lines report fatigue and heavy workloads.
As the publication suggests, many citizens perceive military service as a prolonged commitment without clear rotation schedules.
One of the publication’s interviewees noted that he voluntarily reported to the military registration and enlistment office at the start of the war, but later changed his attitude due to observed issues, including instances of unequal treatment during mobilization.
MP Oleksandr Merezhko stated that the country has sufficient human resources to continue the war for a long time, but the key issue remains managing them and fostering motivation.
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