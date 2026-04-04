We are scaling up digital inventory management in military and reducing bureaucracy at all levels, – Fedorov

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently actively scaling up digital record-keeping and reducing bureaucracy at all levels.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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Duplicate paper records are prohibited

According to him, in military units where digital record-keeping is already in place, there is no longer any need to maintain paper journals, ledgers and reports. If the information is in the system, duplication on paper is prohibited.

Military units will feel the biggest changes – 56 paper documents have been abolished for them.

Also, as the minister notes, paperwork is being reduced at all levels.

Read more: 128 combat engagements recorded since start of day on frontline, 30 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

In particular, the following have already been abolished:

28 documents – support services;

16 – supply centres;

12 warehouses;

15 – units.

This is a systemic solution where paper-based record-keeping is being phased out at all levels of management.

Read on Censor.NET: Over 150,000 digital reports on completed drone missions have been generated in Mission Control, – Fedorov

Simplification

Fedorov also noted that processes are being streamlined in parallel to ensure supplies reach units more quickly:

Automated the commissioning of assets – without paper documents for reclassification;

Accelerated deliveries for centralised procurement – assets are transferred immediately, without waiting for the handover certificate to be signed;

made UAV accounting more flexible – components can be transferred separately as required by the unit.

"Less bureaucracy – more time for combat tasks. Fast and convenient record-keeping allows for quicker decision-making and increases the army’s effectiveness.

Important: these changes are effective where a digital asset tracking system has already been rolled out," he concludes.