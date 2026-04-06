Kim Jong-un’s daughter is seen as heir apparent in North Korea, — South Korean intelligence
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly grooming his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, to succeed him.
According to Censor.NET, Yonhap reports this, citing South Korea's National Intelligence Service.
What the intelligence community is saying
The report notes that Kim Ju-ae has recently been making regular appearances at events related to the defense industry.
This is regarded as an attempt to:
- reduce skepticism about the potential for women's leadership;
- create an image of the future heiress;
- accelerate the development of a narrative for the transfer of power.
The role of other family members
At the same time, according to intelligence assessments, Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, has no real authority, despite her high profile in public life.
The intelligence agency believes she is unlikely to become the country's next leader.
Her daughter's public activities
Since 2022, Kim Jong-un has been regularly appearing in public with his daughter.
Specifically:
- she visits military exercises and defense facilities;
- participates in government events and parades;
- accompanies his father on business trips.
During one of the exercises, photos were released showing Kim Ju-ae operating a battle tank.
What is known about the family
Detailed information about the North Korean leader’s family remains classified.
According to open sources:
- Kim Jong-un has three children, but only Kim Ju-ae appears in public;
- she is estimated to be about 12–14 years old;
- The wife of leader Lee Sol-ju is, according to various estimates, between 36 and 41 years old.
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