Ukraine is stepping up modernisation of its combat aviation to repel air attacks, — Svyrydenko
The government has adopted a decision that will significantly accelerate the modernization of aircraft and helicopters to counter aerial threats, including drones such as the "Shahed".
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a message from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Telegram.
"We are strengthening the defense of Ukraine's airspace. We are streamlining the modernization of our air force to combat 'shaheds,'" the prime minister said.
What does the decision entail?
- This solution makes it possible to retrofit aircraft and helicopters more quickly to meet the demands of modern warfare.
- It is now possible to install weapons, communications equipment, navigation systems, and target detection systems without lengthy approvals
- The entire process will be shortened to one month.
- The work will involve not only companies, but also specialists and military units.
- This allows us to respond more quickly to new threats and enhances our military’s ability to repel air attacks.
"We must change quickly and adapt our procedures to the challenges of war," emphasized Svyrydenko.
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