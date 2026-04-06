Most of complaints we receive concern people who have gone missing, — Reshetylova

Most of the complaints received by the Office of the Military Ombudsman concern persons missing under special circumstances.

Military Ombudsman Olha Kobylinska (Reshetylova) spoke about this in an interview with "RBC-Ukraine," according to Censor.NET.

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What are the most common inquiries?

"The largest number of (complaints, - ed.) - concern persons missing under special circumstances. Next is obtaining a referral for a medical examination by the Military Medical Commission (formerly the Military Medical Examination Commission, now the Military Medical Examination and Rehabilitation Commission). A significant portion concerns referrals for military personnel to receive treatment, discharge from military service, or transfer to another duty station," said Reshetylova.

Read more: Over 90,000 Ukrainians considered missing, - commissioner

Statistics on other inquiries

At the same time, reports of physical and psychological abuse account for about 3% of the total.

"Cases involving officials from the TCR and SS account for only 2% of our caseload, because we do not accept them for review; that is not within our jurisdiction. Our jurisdiction applies only when a servicemember is assigned to a military unit," the ombudswoman noted.

She also noted that there are cases where families reach out when they cannot get in touch with a service member.

"For example, when a servicemember is mobilized, they are immediately taken to a training center or military unit, and they are not given the opportunity to contact their family. Or, very often, a servicemember is on a combat mission for a long time and has no way to get in touch with their family. And we strongly emphasize in our discussions with military units that their responsibility, if a soldier is stationed at a position for an extended period, is to ensure communication with the family by any means necessary," Reshetylova said.