Russian forces struck minibus in Nikopol with drone: 4 people killed, 16 injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

The enemy attacked a city bus with an FPV drone in the very centre of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the Regional Military Administration, at the moment of the strike, the bus was pulling up to a bus stop – there were people both inside the bus and at the stop.

Read more: Strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region: one child killed, five injured. PHOTOS

There are casualties

It is also noted that three people were killed and 12 others injured as a result of the attack.



















"This was no accidental strike. It was deliberate terror against civilians. Against people who were simply going about their business," added the regional governor.

As reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, rescue workers have been at the scene since the very first moments. Together with medics, they managed to free and rescue seven people.

Update

As of 3:19 p.m., the State Emergency Service reported that the death toll had risen to four.

See more: Enemy struck Nikopol with drones: 4 people injured, one woman is in "critical" condition. PHOTO