Strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region: one child killed, five injured. PHOTOS
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an 11-year-old boy was killed and five other people were injured as a result of Russian attacks; homes and infrastructure were also damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
Synelnykivskyi District
In the Pokrovska community, an 11-year-old boy was killed in a drone attack. Three other people were also injured: women aged 61 and 31, and a 33-year-old man.
A private house was on fire. Three other homes and a car were damaged.
Pavlohrad District
Two men, aged 52 and 66, were injured in Pavlohrad following UAV strikes. A fire broke out. A business premises was damaged.
Power lines were damaged in the Bohdanivska community.
Nikopol District
The occupiers attacked the district centre, Marhanetsk, Pokrovsk rural and Chervonohryhorivska communities with FPV drones.
A private home, an administrative building, a car and a power line were damaged.
A cultural centre and a power line were damaged during evening attacks.
Kryvyi Rih district
The enemy launched a UAV strike on the Apostolivska community. A fire broke out. Infrastructure was damaged.
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