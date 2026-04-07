Strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region: one child killed, five injured. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an 11-year-old boy was killed and five other people were injured as a result of Russian attacks; homes and infrastructure were also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

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Synelnykivskyi District

In the Pokrovska community, an 11-year-old boy was killed in a drone attack. Three other people were also injured: women aged 61 and 31, and a 33-year-old man.

A private house was on fire. Three other homes and a car were damaged.

Pavlohrad District

Two men, aged 52 and 66, were injured in Pavlohrad following UAV strikes. A fire broke out. A business premises was damaged.

Power lines were damaged in the Bohdanivska community.

Nikopol District

The occupiers attacked the district centre, Marhanetsk, Pokrovsk rural and Chervonohryhorivska communities with FPV drones.

A private home, an administrative building, a car and a power line were damaged.

A cultural centre and a power line were damaged during evening attacks.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy launched a UAV strike on the Apostolivska community. A fire broke out. Infrastructure was damaged.

See more: Russians have attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: 10 people have been injured. PHOTOS













