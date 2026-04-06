Russians have attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: 10 people have been injured. PHOTOS

On 6 April, the occupying forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times using artillery, drones and aerial bombs. Ten people were injured.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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In the Nikopol district, the Russians targeted the district centre, as well as the communities of Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, Marрanetsk and Pokrovskу. Apartment blocks and private houses, a pharmacy and cars were damaged.

Ten people were injured. Among them were two children – a 1.5-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Four of the injured have been hospitalised.

In the Synelnykove district, the Pokrovske community came under attack. Private homes there were damaged.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Zelenodolsk community was targeted. Two minibuses were damaged.

















