Fatal Odesa crash involving serviceman leaves one dead and over 10 injured: SBI establishes circumstances of accident. PHOTOS
Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are establishing the circumstances of a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on 7 April 2026 at about 7:40 a.m. on Balkivska Street in Odesa.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI press centre.
What is known?
According to preliminary data, a Volkswagen Transporter driven by a serviceman collided with a route bus.
As a result of the accident, one female passenger was killed at the scene, while another 11 people sought medical assistance.
The driver, a serviceman, was hospitalised and is in serious condition.
Investigation
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Immediately after the crash, SBI officers arrived at the scene and launched initial investigative actions.
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Criminal proceedings have been opened over a violation of road safety rules resulting in a person’s death (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
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The offence carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison.
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The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
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