Fatal Odesa crash involving serviceman leaves one dead and over 10 injured: SBI establishes circumstances of accident. PHOTOS

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are establishing the circumstances of a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on 7 April 2026 at about 7:40 a.m. on Balkivska Street in Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI press centre.

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What is known?

According to preliminary data, a Volkswagen Transporter driven by a serviceman collided with a route bus.











As a result of the accident, one female passenger was killed at the scene, while another 11 people sought medical assistance.

The driver, a serviceman, was hospitalised and is in serious condition.

Watch more: In Odesa, TCR vehicle hit pensioner: woman was hospitalised, and investigation is ongoing. VIDEO

Investigation

Immediately after the crash, SBI officers arrived at the scene and launched initial investigative actions.

Criminal proceedings have been opened over a violation of road safety rules resulting in a person’s death (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The offence carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

See more: Fatal road accident in Kyiv: serviceman to face trial after mother killed, child injured. PHOTOS