American General Petraeus noted rapid development of innovations in Armed Forces of Ukraine

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Lebedenko met with retired four-star General of the U.S. Army David Petraeus, during which they discussed the development of innovation within the Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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What was discussed

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side presented the U.S. delegation with modern technological and organizational solutions being implemented to enhance combat capabilities.

Specifically, the discussion focused on:

Interceptor UAVs;

ground-based robotic systems;

amphibious drones.

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Assessment by the U.S. side

David Petraeus noted Ukraine's significant progress in implementing institutional reforms within the military.

He also highlighted the rapid development of new forms and methods of warfare based on the implementation of modern technologies.

Among the key changes, the general highlighted the restructuring of the military branches and the creation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces.

During his visit to Ukraine, Petraeus also met with representatives of military units and military command structures.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to expand their international cooperation, particularly with the United States, with the aim of strengthening their defense capabilities and introducing the latest technologies in the military sphere.