Yakymova, Honorary Consul in Dominican Republic who wore kokoshnik, has been dismissed. DOCUMENT

The decision to appoint Viktoria Yakymova as Honorary Consul in the Dominican Republic has been revoked due to negative public reaction.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to an enquiry from Censor.NET.

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Details

The Ministry noted that honorary consuls are not employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, do not hold positions in the civil or diplomatic service, do not receive a salary or funds from the state budget, and are not vested with the functions of political representation of Ukraine.

"When selecting a candidate for the post of Honorary Consul of Ukraine in La Romana (Dominican Republic), the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Cuba applied the criteria set out in paragraph 1 of Section II of the Procedure, in particular the letters of recommendation provided. The candidate was also vetted by the competent authorities.

At the same time, in view of the negative public reaction, a decision was taken to revoke the appointment, with corresponding personnel decisions made at the Central Office; measures have been initiated to tighten regulatory requirements and to review all honorary consuls, following which further personnel decisions will be taken," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.





Read also: Cabinet of Ministers approves launch of ‘e-Consul’ pilot project

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Ukraine had appointed a new honorary consul to the Dominican Republic – these duties will be performed by Viktoria Yakimova, who was previously involved in the modelling industry.

During her modelling career, Yakimova posted revealing photographs. In 2022, photos of her wearing a Russian kokoshnik appeared online, and in March 2023, she commented on the consequences of Google closing its office in Russia.





