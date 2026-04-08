Russians shelled 26 settlements in Kherson region: 5 people killed and another 21 wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued to launch attacks on populated areas in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Over the past 24 hours, Tomyna Balka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Zolota Balka, Ukrainka, Stepanivka, Mykilske, Novoraisk, Antonivka, Burhunka, Vesele, Havrylivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Lvove, Novotiahynka, Osokorivka, Prydniprovske, Tokarivka, Chornobaivka, Sofiivka, Ivanivka, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Novotiahynka, and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Where did the occupiers strike?

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging 17 high-rise buildings and 28 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a pharmacy, an outbuilding, a cell tower, a warehouse, a private garage, several vehicles, and an ambulance.

As a result of the Russian aggression, four people were killed and another 21 were wounded, including one child.

It was later reported that an elderly man had died in the hospital; on April 3, the Russians had attacked him with a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

For several days, doctors had been desperately fighting to save the life of the 84-year-old Kherson resident. However, his injuries proved fatal.

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