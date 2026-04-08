Europe should learn from Ukrainian military and fight ’smart’ – Colonel Idzelis

Without the experience of the Ukrainian army, it will be difficult for Europe to build an effective defense system, and only a high-tech approach focused on saving the lives of soldiers will be effective against an invasion by Russian infantry.

The commander of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union, Colonel Linas Idzelis, made this statement in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

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"Only the Ukrainian military knows how to truly fight the Russians and how to defend against professional units such as 'Rubicon.' It would be very difficult to defend Europe without Ukrainian troops," Idzelis emphasized.

In his view, sooner or later "everyone will realize that without a battle-tested Ukrainian army, Europe has no future."

He also believes that some European countries’ preparations for a potential military conflict on the scale of World War II are the wrong strategy.

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He also called on European politicians to move from endless discussions to action.

"Since the large-scale invasion, there has been nothing but talk. It wasn’t until Donald Trump took office in the U.S. that Europeans began to feel genuine alarm and started investing more in their own defense. Now we are already starting to see more government orders for military factories, new production lines are being built, and I think some know-how will be borrowed from Ukraine, including long- and medium-range drones, as well as interceptors for modernized drones that now fly at higher speeds and altitudes, with MESH technology, installed cameras, better resistance to electronic warfare measures, and so on," the colonel explained.

"The West needs a plan to bury all Russian invaders, 100%," Idzelis emphasized.