Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov

During a conversation with dictator Putin in October 2025, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told him that he was ready to do everything possible to help Russia.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Yesterday our friendship rose to such a high level that I can help in any way. In any matter where I can be of assistance, I am at your service," this is stated in the transcript of the conversation, which journalists have reviewed.

During the conversation, Orbán also mentioned a children’s fable that, according to him, is popular in Hungary. Aesop’s fable tells the story of a mouse that frees a lion caught in a net after the lion had previously spared the rodent’s life.

Read more: Ukraine must become "buffer zone". It will not join NATO or EU, — Orbán

This remark made Putin laugh.

According to Bloomberg, they spent most of the conversation exchanging compliments with each other, as well as with Donald Trump. The day before, both had spoken with the U.S. president about a potential summit in Budapest, which ultimately did not take place.

During the conversation, the Hungarian prime minister noted that his friendship with Putin had grown stronger since it began in St. Petersburg in 2009.

"The more friends we make, the more possibilities we have to resist our adversaries," said Orban.

He also expressed regret that he was unable to meet with Putin in person on a regular basis, as he had before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source familiar with the conversation confirmed these remarks.

At the same time, Putin expressed admiration for Hungary’s "independent and flexible" stance on his war against Ukraine.

Read more: It is difficult for us to understand why Latvia is on side of Ukraine and not Hungary, - Orban

"It is incomprehensible to us that such a balanced, middle-ground position only generates counter arguments," the Russian dictator said.

The conversation began with Orbán wishing Putin a happy birthday after he turned 73 in early October, and ended with both leaders asking about each other’s health.

"I exercise, I also ski. I know you play football," the Russian president said, according to the transcript.

"I try," Orbán replied, as both leaders laughed. The Hungarian prime minister then thanked Putin and said goodbye in Russian.

Read more: Foreign Ministry denies Ukraine’s involvement in explosives found near ’Turkish Stream’ pipeline in Serbia: ’Russian operation under false flag’

What preceded it?

As a reminder,conversations between Lavrov and Szijjártó regarding Russian sanctions were previously leaked to the media. The Hungarian foreign minister stated that he sees no problem with his actions.

Read more: Orbán’s opponent Magyar believes incident involving explosives on ’Turkish Stream’ pipeline is ’false flag operation’ aimed at disrupting elections in Hungary