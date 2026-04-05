Orbán’s opponent Magyar believes incident involving explosives on ’Turkish Stream’ pipeline is ’false flag operation’ aimed at disrupting elections in Hungary

An opponent of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the leader of the opposition party "Tisza," Péter Magyar, sees the incident involving explosives found near the "Turkish Stream" pipeline in Serbia as a staged operation aimed at disrupting the elections in Hungary.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Magyar suggests that this is a "false flag operation"

Magyar stated that over the past few weeks he had been receiving information from various sources that Orbán was allegedly preparing to "cross a new line" in an attempt to sway the election in his favor by enlisting the support of Serbia and Russia.

"Several people have publicly suggested that something might 'accidentally' happen in Serbia near the gas pipeline on Easter (April 5 is Easter for Western Christians, – ed.) – a week before the Hungarian elections. And now it has happened," wrote the leader of "Tisa."

He called on Orbán to "immediately provide information on the situation and convene a security council," adding that whoever was behind this provocation, it would likely be up to the "Tisza" government to resolve the situation going forward. Magyar also called on the current prime minister "to at least stop stoking the panic orchestrated by his advisors during the holidays."

Read more: Russian security services wanted to stage assassination attempt on Orbán ahead of elections, — Washington Post

"I want to emphasize that he will not succeed in derailing next Sunday’s election. He will not be able to prevent millions of Hungarians from putting an end to the two most corrupt decades in our country’s history. Hungarians have good reason to fear that the prime minister, facing the threat of losing power, is, on the advice of Russian agents, planning to instill fear in his compatriots through increasingly clumsy "false flag operations." If Orbán’s propaganda machine uses this provocation for campaign purposes, it will be an open admission that this was a planned "false flag operation," Magyar stated.

Finally, the politician added that if he wins the election, his government will conduct a thorough investigation to determine who was behind it.

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