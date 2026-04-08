World leaders have called for lasting ceasefire in Middle East and warned of threat of energy crisis

Leaders from ten countries and the European Union have called on all parties to the conflict in the Middle East to observe the ceasefire and move as quickly as possible to negotiations aimed at a lasting end to the war.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a joint statement released by the European Council's press service.

Who signed the statement

The document was endorsed by the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Greece, and Japan, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

What they said

The leaders welcomed the agreement on a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

They also thanked Pakistan and other partners who contributed to the conclusion of this agreement.

"The primary goal must be negotiations aimed at a swift and lasting end to the war," the statement emphasized.

Watch more: Zelenskyy met with Syrian President al-Sharaa: they discussed strengthening food security in Middle East. VIDEO

Why is this important?

According to the signatories, only a diplomatic approach can ensure stability in the region.

They emphasized that a lasting ceasefire is critical for:

protection of the civilian population;

stabilizing the situation in the Middle East;

preventing a global energy crisis.

Next steps

The leaders stated that they support diplomatic efforts and are in constant contact with the United States and other partners.

They also called on all parties to the conflict to strictly observe the ceasefire, including in Lebanon.