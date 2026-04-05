Zelenskyy met with Syrian President al-Sharaa: they discussed strengthening food security in Middle East. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Damascus with the Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa. The leaders discussed a number of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Ukraine’s role as a food supplier.

The head of state announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.

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There is interest in exchanging military and security expertise

"We agreed to work together to provide greater security and opportunities for development for our societies. We discussed the situation in the region and the prospects for improving it. We also discussed the circumstances of Russia’s war against Ukraine; I am grateful for the support. There is great interest in exchanging military and security experience. Thank you for your words of respect for our people," said Zelenskyy.

Read more: Syrian leader to visit White House for first time in history on November 10

Food supplies

In addition, the presidents touched upon Ukraine’s role as a reliable supplier of food products and discussed joint opportunities to strengthen food security across the region.

"We understand very well the energy and infrastructure challenges Syria is currently facing. We are ready to work together to expand the opportunities for our states and peoples," the Ukrainian leader emphasised.