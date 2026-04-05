ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9518 visitors online
News Ukraine and Syria have resumed diplomatic relations
3 324 39

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Syria: We are continuing our diplomatic efforts for security and economic cooperation. VIDEO

On Sunday, 5 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The head of state announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the visit

"Today in Damascus. We are continuing our active Ukrainian diplomacy for the sake of real security and economic cooperation," the president emphasised.

Read more: IMF representatives have arrived in Ukraine: Reform talks have begun

He announced a series of meetings, noting thatseveral substantive formats had been prepared.

"Every nation, every region deserves a peaceful life," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy is accompanied by the Turkish Foreign Minister

Prior to this, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported that Zelenskyy and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would be traveling to Syria.

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdoğan

  • It was previously reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul on April 4 for talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
  • Following his meeting with Erdogan, President Zelenskyy stated that an agreement had been reached on "new steps in security cooperation."

Author: 

visit (588) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9335) Syria (500)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 