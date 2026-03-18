IMF representatives have arrived in Ukraine: Reform talks have begun

Today, March 18, a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by the head of the mission to Ukraine, Gavin Gray, is beginning a series of meetings with Ukrainian officials and other partners.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was announced by the IMF’s Resident Representative in Ukraine, Priscilla Toffano.

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What is known?

According to her, IMF experts led by Gavin Gray have begun a series of meetings with Ukrainian officials and other partners as part of the Fund’s staff visit.

"The discussions will focus on macroeconomic policy and key structural reforms," she said.

Read more: Ukraine may lose IMF funding due to delays in Rada’s decisions on tax hikes, - Bloomberg

What preceded it?

Earlier, the IMF expressed concern about Ukraine’s ability to secure the remaining funds from the $8.1 billion package, as members of parliament have been delaying the passage of necessary legislation in the Verkhovna Rada.

As noted, the Rada failed to pass the government’s bill on a tax on Uklon and OLX. This is a commitment to the IMF.

As a reminder, Ukraine received the first $1.5 billion tranche from the IMF under the new EFF program.

Read more: There are no votes in Rada for IMF’s demands, so Fund had to soften them, - Nikolaienko