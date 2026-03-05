There are no votes in Rada for IMF’s demands, so Fund had to soften them, - Nikolaienko

Parliament says that it is difficult to expect MPs to vote for "very big reforms" at this stage.

This is discussed in the article "Throughput capacity is about 7-8 laws: how MPs are trying to protect themselves from NABU and SAPO with blackmail," by journalist Tetiana Nikolaienko of Censor.NET.

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Details

"There is a consistent lack of support in the chamber for the IMF's demands: the introduction of VAT for individual entrepreneurs with an annual income of over 1 million hryvnias, the abolition of tax exemptions for parcels worth up to 150 euros, the adoption of a law on the taxation of digital platforms, and the continuation of a 5% military tax even after the end of martial law, the author states.

As a result, Nikolaienko writes, the IMF took the unprecedented step of softening its demands. And on 3 March, Ukraine received the first tranche of $1.5 billion.

Read more: IMF to review new programme for Ukraine in case of peace talks, - Georgieva

What do MPs say?

"We voted a little better than last week. But it is difficult to expect any major reforms from us yet. Davyd (Arakhamia) is up to his ears in these peace talks. Everyone is fed up with the IMF programme. Maybe spring will come and the mood will improve.

"The throughput capacity is about 7-8 per day," one of the MPs said.

The full article is available at the link.

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