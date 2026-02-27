IMF to review new programme for Ukraine in case of peace talks, - Georgieva

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the new 48-month EFF programme worth $8.1 billion for Ukraine will be immediately reviewed if peace talks yield results.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Under the programme, the government is committed to addressing long-standing obstacles to growth, including by fighting corruption, promoting the formalisation of economic activity, addressing tax avoidance and evasion, reforming energy markets and strengthening financial market infrastructure," she added.

Ukraine's macroeconomic stability remains intact, but risks remain high

Georgieva noted that thanks to effective policies supported by the previous EFF programme in 2023 and significant financial assistance from international partners, the Ukrainian authorities had maintained macroeconomic and financial stability, made progress in mobilising domestic revenues, advanced critical reforms, and restructured commercial external debt.

She added that Ukraine's economy has recovered, inflation is contained, and reserve buffers have been restored, but the war has negatively affected economic and social conditions, slowing growth, and the outlook remains highly uncertain.

A large group of Fund shareholders, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States, confirm their status as priority creditors of the Fund with regard to Ukraine's debt and commit to providing adequate financial support to ensure Ukraine's ability to meet its obligations under the new extended EFF programme.

Read more: IMF approves $8.1 billion financial program for Ukraine, designed to last four years, - Svyrydenko

Georgieva stressed that the risks to the programme's success are high, and that the implementation of the EFF will depend not only on the support of the international community, but also on the Ukrainian authorities' determination to implement ambitious structural reforms and their readiness to take additional measures if necessary.