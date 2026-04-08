On Thursday, electricity will be cut off for all customers from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, 9 April, measures to restrict electricity consumption will have to be implemented across all regions of Ukraine.

This was announced by Ukrenergo.

Specifically, the following measures will be in place:

07:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. – power restriction schedules for industrial consumers,

07:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – hourly power cut schedules for all categories of consumers.

"The reason for the restrictions is the impact of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure. The situation in the power system may change. Please follow updates on the official websites of the regional power distribution companies in your area," Ukrenergo reminded.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Power cuts

Earlier, Ukrenergo explained why power cut schedules have returned.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, 8 April, Ukrenergo announced the introduction of electricity consumption restrictions across Ukraine.

Specifically, power restriction schedules for industry are in effect from 07:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and hourly power cut schedules were applied to all categories of consumers from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

On 7 April, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers were in place across all regions of Ukraine from 07:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

On Monday, 6 April, no power cuts were scheduled; however, due to Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in five regions of Ukraine were left without electricity.

Later, emergency power cuts were introduced in Kyiv.

Over the weekend, 4 and 5 April, no restrictions were in place.

On 3 April, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers were in place across all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m, and from 07:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., hourly power cut schedules were in effect for all categories of consumers.

At the same time, emergency power cuts were introduced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo stated that emergency power cuts were implemented in several regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive missile and drone attack.

On 2 April, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers were in place across all regions of Ukraine from 00:00 to 10:00 a.m.

On 1 April, power restriction schedules were in place for industrial consumers across all regions of Ukraine from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Prior to this, there had been no power restrictions in Ukraine for several days in a row.

Restoration of the power grid

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that following the resumption of regular, large-scale attacks on the energy sector in October 2025, Russia had damaged over 9 GW of capacity at thermal power stations, combined heat and power plants, and hydroelectric power stations.

Shmyhal later reported that Ukraine has the capacity to restore 2 GW of generation by the end of May.

Shmyhal also stated that the Ukrainian government plans to raise €5 billion from international partners this year for the restoration and modernisation of the energy sector.

As a reminder, on 5 March, Ukraine resumed electricity exports at a minimum level during certain hours of the day. Supplies are made exclusively when there is a surplus in the power system.