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News UAVs attack on the Sumy region
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Drone strike on gas station in Sumy Oblast: employees injured, building damaged

Russians attacked a gas station in the Hlukhiv community—there are casualties

On the morning of April 9, Russian troops attacked a gas station in the Hlukhiv community in Sumy Oblast using a drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the victims

Two gas station employees—a 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman—were injured in the strike.

According to the regional governor, they received the necessary medical care and will continue their treatment on an outpatient basis.

Read more: Russians attack enterprise in Konotop district: three people injured, fire breaks out

Consequences of the attack

A gas station building was damaged after being struck by a Russian drone.

At least one civilian vehicle was also damaged.

The full extent of the attack is currently being assessed.

See more: Ruscists struck petrol station in Kharkiv region: four fuel tanks were on fire. PHOTOS

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gas station (79) shoot out (18020) Sumy region (1904)
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