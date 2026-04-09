Drone strike on gas station in Sumy Oblast: employees injured, building damaged
On the morning of April 9, Russian troops attacked a gas station in the Hlukhiv community in Sumy Oblast using a drone.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
What is known about the victims
Two gas station employees—a 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman—were injured in the strike.
According to the regional governor, they received the necessary medical care and will continue their treatment on an outpatient basis.
Consequences of the attack
A gas station building was damaged after being struck by a Russian drone.
At least one civilian vehicle was also damaged.
The full extent of the attack is currently being assessed.
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