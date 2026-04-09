Russians attacked car in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: two people were injured
Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.
"The Russians attacked a car with an FPV drone near a private house in Yurkivka," the report states.
- The vehicle was damaged.
- Two men, aged 44 and 67, were injured. They received all necessary medical care.
As a reminder, Russian forces carried out at least eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region this morning, killing one person. A child was among the casualties.
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