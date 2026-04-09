Russians attacked car in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: two people were injured

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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"The Russians attacked a car with an FPV drone near a private house in Yurkivka," the report states.

The vehicle was damaged.

Two men, aged 44 and 67, were injured. They received all necessary medical care.

See more: Drone strike destroys Nova Poshta branch in Zaporizhzhia: over 150 parcels burnt. PHOTO

As a reminder, Russian forces carried out at least eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region this morning, killing one person. A child was among the casualties.